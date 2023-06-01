Killeen ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

The announcement was made at a special-called meeting on Thursday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent at a special-called meeting on Thursday, June 1.

Fey is currently the Midlothian ISD superintendent where she has been overseeing the district of over 10,000 students since 2021.

Members of the school board are thrilled for Fey to join the school district as Board President Brett Williams stated, "The Board of Trustees is excited to announce Dr. Fey as our candidate to lead our organization to new heights of student achievement. She has a proven track record of successfully working with sub populations that greatly resemble those of Killeen Independent School District. Not only has she been successful with these groups, but it is also where her passion lies to serve."

Fey also spent 25 years at Southwest ISD in San Antonio, where she helped turn a once poor performing district into a highly recognized one. Through her years in San Antonio, Fey served at the following positions:

Varsity Basketball Coach

Assistant Principal

Academic Dean

Principal

Executive Director of Student and Adult Leadership Development

Assistant Superintendent

Fey is eager to join Killeen ISD as she stated, "I cannot wait to work alongside a board and community that has a relentless focus on excellent outcomes for ALL students with a specific interest in underserved population while still upholding competitive co-curricular and extra-curricular programs!"

Following the state-mandated 21-day waiting period, the board will vote on the official hiring of Fey.

