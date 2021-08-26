Killeen ISD launches new COVID-19 dashboard

The dashboard will monitor the ten-day total of new cases and will serve in part as a decision-making tool for district leadership, Killeen ISD said.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced Thursday that it has launched a redesigned COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the number of lab-confirmed virus cases within the school district.

The data goes back to Aug. 16, 2021 and tracks cases among students and employees, the district said. It will be updated daily.

Per KISD, the dashboard will monitor the ten-day total of new cases and serve in part as a decision-making tool for district leadership. The new design features a vertical display of case counts and monitors the percentage of positive cases within a campus building. The district said student enrollment data will be updated weekly.

The district added that students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 must report the test result to the campus and may not return until they have met the "return to campus" criteria.

The criteria requires that symptomatic cases wait 10 days after first experiencing symptoms, have 24 hours pass with no fever and symptoms have improved. For asymptomatic cases, 10 calendar days must have passed since the COVID-19 test date.

The district said it continues to adhere to, and adapt to, guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the Bell County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Greg Abbott.