Killeen ISD offers referral bonus to employees

The district reportedly had eight teachers earned the $500 stipend for making a successful referral in the first ten days of the new stipend program.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD started a new stipend program that allows employees to earn extra cash for referring teacher candidates.

The district reportedly had eight teachers earned the $500 stipend for making a successful referral in the first ten days of the new stipend program.

The way the program works is the first referral stipend is $500, then $1,500, $3,000, $4,500, and $6,000 for an employee’s fifth referral.

The district says 'The-Refer-A-Teacher' stipend will continue to increase by $1,500 with no limit to how much an active employee can earn through Aug. 31, 2022.