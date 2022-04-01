Killeen ISD offers referral bonus to employees

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD started a new stipend program that allows employees to earn extra cash for referring teacher candidates.
The district reportedly had eight teachers earned the $500 stipend for making a successful referral in the first ten days of the new stipend program.
The way the program works is the first referral stipend is $500, then $1,500, $3,000, $4,500, and $6,000 for an employee’s fifth referral.
The district says 'The-Refer-A-Teacher' stipend will continue to increase by $1,500 with no limit to how much an active employee can earn through Aug. 31, 2022.
Another perk is if the new teacher is certified to teach bilingual education, an additional $1,000 will be added to the stipend.