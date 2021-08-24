Killeen ISD parents hold protest demanding mask mandate

Parents gathered at the Killeen ISD administration building just after 5 p.m. ahead of the school board meeting.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD parents are protesting, calling for a mask mandate for the school district ahead of a school board meeting.

Masks remain optional at many Central Texas school districts, but some parents don't think that's enough to keep children safe from COVID-19.

They gathered outside the Killeen ISD administration building along with parents against a mandate just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. The school board meeting is set to start at 6 p.m.

Topics for the meeting include possibly hiring a chief medical officer to support nursing staff and discussion on the district public health guide.