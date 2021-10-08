Killeen ISD parents worry as school year set to start with no mask mandate

KISD Superintendent John Craft said he would be willing to revisit the topic if restrictions are dropped.

KILLEEN, Texas — Austin and Dallas school districts have already decided to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order and issue mask mandates.

San Antonio and Houston school districts are also considering it.

But Killeen's superintendent told the school board at the Aug. 10 meeting that he won't go against the governor.

"As your superintendent I am just not at a point of defying a governmental lawful order," Dr. John Craft said.

Craft is refusing to issue a district wide mask mandate for the 2021-22 school year. He said it's outside his power due to the governor's executive order.

Craft added that he would be willing to revisit the topic if restrictions are dropped.

But it's just not enough for some Killeen ISD parents.

"Other districts are doing it, why do we have to wait for something else or something bad to happen to take measures," said Zoila Recinos, who spoke out at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Recinos has two students in the district. She said they will be going to school Monday with their masks on because she doesn't have a choice.

That's why she is pleading for more options.

"My kids' lives are in their hands and that's why I'm asking and begging them to do the right thing," Recinos added.

Killeen ISD has decided to contact trace even though they aren't required to do so.

Craft believes it's vital to sustain the school year.

"I just feel like this is going to be an appropriate measure that we really work to implement to, like I say, try to curtail any type of potential spread," he explained.

Contact tracing within the schools isn't enough for Alexis Harris, a parent of two Killeen ISD students.

Even though the first day of school is less than a week a way, she's still considering other options like virtual learning in a district offering it or homeschooling.

"That's what's holding me back from sending my babies because at the end of the day, their lives are more important than a physical school," said Harris.

But until the district is given the power to make changes, she's not comfortable.

"Your kid could die and that's my biggest fear."

You can view Killeen ISD's COVID-19 protocols here.