Killeen ISD places Chaparral High School principal on paid administrative leave, investigation underway

The district did not give any information into what the investigation was on.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley notified parents of Chaparral High School students that the district has placed Principal Gina Brown on paid administrative leave on Friday, March 31.

According to a letter sent to parents, a concern was raised pertaining to Principal Brown and she was placed on paid leave, so that the district can thoroughly conduct its investigation.

The letter also states, "As with any employee, we do not discuss the specifics of the investigation in order to ensure a thorough investigation in conducted before making any conclusions."

While the investigation continues, Executive Director of Secondary Schools Dagmar Harris will oversee campus operations.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

