Killeen ISD plans to use Presidents Day as 'Bad weather makeup day'

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District has decided to use Presidents Day as a "Bad weather make-up day," after school was closed Monday due to freezing rain and dangerous road conditions.

All students and staff will be required to attend school (or login for virtual learners) on Monday, February 15, according to Killeen ISD.

February 15 was reserved on the District Calendar as a Bad Weather Make-Up Day and will not be a student holiday this year.

You can download the new academic calendar on the Killeen ISD website.