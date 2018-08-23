KILLEEN — The Killeen Independent School District increased security at its schools over the summer by adding electronic buzzer systems and more police officers, Supterintendent Dr. John Craft said Thursday morning.

Craft said the district increased its police officers by 17 percent and installed electronic door locking systems at all four regular high schools and most elementary schools.

"The safety of students and staff is our number one priority every day and always will be,” Craft said. “The security enhancements we’ve made and are continuing to make will help fortify our schools against the potential for access by intruders.”

Craft said the buzzers allow staff to see a visitor in the locked security vestibule, buzz the visitor into the office, conduct a background screening, and then buzz the visitor out of the office into the school building once the visitor has been cleared. In addition, security vestibules were added to the front entrances of Harker Heights High School and Shoemaker High School.

“The vestibule and buzzer systems represent a significant improvement in safety from potential intruders,” Craft said. “The number one priority of every parent is to see that their children are safe. Our parents and community members approved the bond program in the May 5 election, and those bond funds finance these and ongoing security improvements. We greatly appreciate the commitment of our parents and community members to safe, high-performing schools across the district.”

The addition of three new police officers to the Killeen ISD police department will allow for a fulltime officer at Harker Heights High School, another officer at Gateway alternative school and a rotating officer to increase police presence throughout the district, according to Craft.

Craft said the district was also installing identification badge readers at the high school campuses to allow the district to keep the exterior doors locked throughout the day. The district will also add fencing at schools as needed and improvements in school intercom systems throughout the year.

KISD's enrollment is expected to reach nearly 45-thousand in the 2018-2019 school year, according to Craft. School begins August 27.

