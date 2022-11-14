Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

This donation is part of the $2 billion Scott has donated to organizations over the last several months.

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever.

Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.

She adds Killeen ISD to her list of donations due to the great work the school district completes everyday.

This donation comes as a shock to Killeen ISD Superintendent, John Craft, as he states "upon receiving notification that we would be a recipient of such a large donation in support of our work as a school district, I was completely speechless."

He exclaims his thankfulness for the donation, stating "I can only attempt to express my sincere appreciation to Ms. Scott and the foundation, and I know it will ultimately be the families impacted first-hand who will best be able to articulate our gratitude."

A plan is being processed to the Board of Trustees that will show the best course of action to directly impact students and the development of the school district with the donation.

Killeen ISD is home to over 44,000 students, making it one of the largest school districts in the state of Texas.

Recent projects of the school district includes the opening of its fifth comprehensive high school and construction on a third middle school STEM academy.

In the past, Killeen ISD has received large donations from local donors.

The list of those who have given large sums include the following:

Maude Moore Wood

Ira Cross Jr.

Parrie Haynes

Franklin and Emily Pratt

