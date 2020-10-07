Killeen ISD releases fall survey results, feedback for upcoming school year

Over 16,000 people responded to the online survey between June 17-22, according to Killeen ISD.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District released the Return to School Survey results gathered from parents, employees, and secondary students. Over 16,000 people responded to the online survey between June 17-22, according to Killeen ISD.

According to the survey results, only about 14% of parents and 13% of staff said they are not concerned about COVID-19.

When it came to how students felt about the COVID-19 home learning experience, 32% of parents said it as a lot harder than regular school for their kids. On top of that, 26% of parents said virtual learning was at least a little harder.

Full survey results and questions can be found on the Killeen ISD website.

The district said it will use the feedback to make key decisions for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will announce the district’s official fall plans at a press conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Killeen ISD Administration Building.