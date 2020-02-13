KILLEEN, Texas —

Killeen Independent School District’s new school, Nolan Middle School, will open in August and is going to require new attendance boundary zones, according to Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

The Killeen ISD Board voted to accept these changes Tuesday.

This school will house the district’s second middle school STEM program and help serve students living in the new zones, Maya said. The school will be located on the east side of the school district.

If you have any questions or need additional information, go to the Killeen ISD website.

