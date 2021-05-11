Killeen ISD school board approves 3.5% pay bump for all employees

The raises were approved unanimously and will go into effect July 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 3.5% pay raise for all employees for the 2021-2022 school year at a board meeting Tuesday evening.

With the approval, first-year teachers will start with a salary of $52,000, up from $50,300. Their salary increases with years of experience, college degrees completed, stipends, bonuses and incentives from the district.

Hourly non-exempt staff will receive a pay rate equity adjustment that aligns to the market values suggested by a Texas Association of School Board (TASB) HR department study. Some hourly employees will see an equity adjustment between 8-13% on top of the pay raise, according to the district.

The raises will go into effect July 1, 2021, according to a release from the school district.

Current and future employees could also receive up to an additional $1,000 this month with the new Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive. Employees who electronically sign their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to work for KISD next year by May 19 will receive a one-time check.

The proposal would also apply to new employees hired for the 21-22 school year, and to current employees who inform the district of their intention to retire by June 2, 2021. The district is covering the Federal Income Tax and Medicare taxes on the incentive checks by increasing the total pay to ensure each employee receives the one-time check.