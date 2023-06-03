Killeen ISD seeks input on superintendent profile with new survey

The community is also welcome to attend three town hall meetings the board plans to hold at 6 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Board members are seeking community input when it comes to their search for the next Superintendent of Schools.

On Tuesday, the board released a survey for parents, students, staff and community members where they can share their input on the qualities they'd like the next superintendent to possess.

Board President Brett E. Williams said that even though the board is working with JD Consulting to try and build a profile for the ideal candidate, he hopes the community will also voice what they are looking for before April 18, which is when they plan to finalize the superintendent profile.

"The next three weeks are so important because it's the information we obtain during this time, which will build that profile," Williams said. "So if you care about the next superintendent is like in terms of characteristics, this is your opportunity to provide that information and which we as a board will utilize to approve a candidate profile and that's what will go out to various candidates to apply."

Williams said there will also be three town hall meetings held at 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations where the community can also weigh in:

April 3 - Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen

April 6 - Manor Middle School, 1700 S. WS Young Dr., Killeen

April 10 - Nolan Middle School, 1600 Warriors Path, Harker Heights

"So if someone looks at the district, [the profile will] tell them what we as a community are looking for as our next Superintendent in Schools," Williams added.

Williams said they are hopeful they will name a lone finalist around June 5 "if all goes well."

This comes after current KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft was named the lone finalist for superintendent with Northside ISD located in the San Antonio area.

Megan Bradley, who is the current deputy superintendent, is serving as interim superintendent until they can find Craft's replacement.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, April 15. You can find a link to the survey here.

Below is also the tentative timeline in the search for superintendent:

March 13 to March 24: Board member interviews

April 3 to April 14: Town hall meetings, community engagement/input

April 18: Community input, leadership profile review

April 19 to May 12: Application period

May 18: Candidate reviews

May 22 to June 5: Candidate interviews Round 1 and 2

June 5 to June 15: Board names lone finalist

TBD: Board approves lone finalist