Killeen ISD selects Megan Bradley as interim superintendent

Bradley currently serves as the deputy superintendent of operations.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Board of Trustees selected Megan Bradley to be the district's interim superintendent at a special meeting on Monday, March 6.

Bradley currently serves as Killeen ISD's deputy superintendent of operations and has been with the district for over 25 years. Her duties include oversight of student services, facility services, transportation and much more.

Members of the school board feel good about Bradley taking over the position as her vast experience showcases her ability to lead.

Board President Brett E. Williams stated, "The Board of Trustees is confident in the skills of Ms. Bradley. She will do an excellent job of leading Killeen ISD during this time of transition. We are grateful for her willingness to accept the challenge."

The board also discussed plans for a superintendent search, but no action was taken.

For more information on this decision, visit here.