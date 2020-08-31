Killeen ISD student hit by truck while crossing in front of bus, airlifted to hospital

A Killeen Independent School District middle school student was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck near Hilltop Loop and Wales.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen Independent School District middle school student was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck near Hilltop Loop and Wales. Early reports indicate the student exited the bus and while crossing in front of the bus, the student was hit by a truck, according to Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD would like to remind drivers that it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights, this is a signal that the bus is about to stop.

Killeen ISD Police and the Killeen Police Department are investigating the accident. Killeen police will be conducting the formal crash investigation.