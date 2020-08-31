Killeen ISD student hit by truck while crossing in front of bus, airlifted to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen Independent School District middle school student was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck near Hilltop Loop and Wales. Early reports indicate the student exited the bus and while crossing in front of the bus, the student was hit by a truck, according to Killeen ISD.
Killeen ISD would like to remind drivers that it is against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights, this is a signal that the bus is about to stop.
Killeen ISD Police and the Killeen Police Department are investigating the accident. Killeen police will be conducting the formal crash investigation.
Also on KCENTV.com: