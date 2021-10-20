Killeen ISD students, staff asked to bring water bottles for the week due to boil water notice

District officials say they are working to receive bottle water from the city, but also say it will not support all student and staff.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD students and staff are being "strongly encouraged" to bring their own bottle of water for the remainder of the week due limited bottle water supply from the district, according to district officials.

District officials say due to short notice from the City of Killeen about a citywide boil water notice, the district had only a limited supply available in its warehouse.

Officials say they are working to receive bottle water from the city, but also say it will not support all student and staff.

All KISD campuses and facilities will continue to remain open, which include events planned at Leo Buckley Stadium Thursday and Friday, per the district.

District officials say spectators may bring a bottle of water with them into the stadium.

The boil water notice was issued due to quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, the city said.

“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”

Reynolds said the city is working with the TCEQ and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District but that it "is not a matter that will be able to be resolved today (Wednesday) or within the next 24 hours."

They city said it was working to isolate the issue in order to lift the notice in areas of the city were chlorine levels are safe.

Once the city sees chlorine levels go back to normal, the water will still need external lab testing before the notice can be lifted. The testing is a minimum 24-hours process, according to the city.

The city encouraged residents to signup for the city alert system on its website.