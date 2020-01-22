KILLEEN, Texas —

A message was sent to Killeen High School parents and staff on Wednesday about a former substitute teacher who was arrested on campus by the Killeen Independent School District police.

The arrest took place Wednesday after suspicion that the teacher was under the influence of marijuana, according to Killeen High School Principal Kara Trevino.

“The staff member notified campus administration who took immediate action and called Killeen ISD police,” Trevino said in the message. “They launched an investigation, and the individual was immediately removed and terminated by the district.”

The message also said, “The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority at Killeen High School and in Killeen ISD.”

