Killeen ISD teacher dies after battling COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas — An Ellison High School teacher passed away Thursday night after battling COVID-19, Killeen ISD said.
Cathy Falkner, a science teacher at the KISD high school, died after being hospitalized for COVID-19 back in December.
"The students and staff of Ellison High school will remember the positive impact she made on their lives during the three years she was on campus," the school district said in a release. "Despite the illness, Ms. Falkner’s main concern was for her students and their continued success in her class. Her dedication educating students will be greatly missed. We offer our condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time."
The district said support services have been made available for grieving students and staff.