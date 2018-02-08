Killeen ISD is encouraging certified teachers across all subjects to apply for open positions for upcoming 2018-19 school year.

The district needs to fill more than 50 teaching positions before classes begin Aug 27. Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Cook said KISD especially needs more special education teachers.

KISD's pay scale is among the best in Central Texas with first-year teachers earning $47,000. The district also offers stipends to teachers in some areas of instruction.

Expected enrollment across the fast-growing district this year is around 45,000 students.

Teachers interested in applying can visit the KISD website to search available positions and apply online or call 254-336-0049.

