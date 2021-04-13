Killeen ISD to continue vaccine administration for employees

Killeen Independent School District will continue to provide vaccinations to employees starting on April 20 with a drive-thru clinic at Leo Buckley Stadium.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will continue to provide vaccinations to employees starting on April 20 with a drive-thru clinic at Leo Buckley Stadium in partnership with the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management. Killeen ISD nurses have administered about 2,570 COVID-19 vaccinations to district employees so far.

According to the district, first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were available to all employees in the district at the Former Nolan Middle School Cafeteria starting on March 9.

Many Killeen ISD nurses and volunteers went through vaccination training to help make the center possible. The district said the nurses and volunteers worked diligently to be able to provide the best vaccine care.

The district said it will share appointment information with employees in the coming week. Killeen ISD employees are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district will continue to offer COVID-19 rapid screeners at the Former Nolan Middle School to employees and students who feel symptomatic or have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.