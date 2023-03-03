Killeen ISD hosts job fair ahead of upcoming school year

An opportunity for anyone looking to become an educator with the school district.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Killeen ISD is hosting a job a fair for prospective educators on Saturday, March 4 at Harker Heights High School from 9 a.m. to noon.

Killeen ISD says it offers a competitive starting salary of $56,160 as well as additional stipends of $7,500 for bilingual teachers and $5,000 for Special Education self-contained teachers.

A new perk for faculty in the school district is the addition of a fall break during the month of October that was added to the 2023-2024 school year calendar.

Killeen ISD is hiring all of the following positions and more:

Classroom teachers

Special education employees

Bus drivers, aides, custodians

Maintenance workers

Groundskeepers

Nurses

Clinic aides

Librarians

School nutrition workers

Bus monitors

At the job fair, on-site interviews and possible offers of employment will all be available for candidates. Those who are interested can also book a virtual interview here.

For additional information, visit here.