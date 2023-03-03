x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Killeen ISD hosts job fair ahead of upcoming school year

An opportunity for anyone looking to become an educator with the school district.
Credit: Killeen ISD

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Killeen ISD is hosting a job a fair for prospective educators on Saturday, March 4 at Harker Heights High School from 9 a.m. to noon.

Killeen ISD says it offers a competitive starting salary of $56,160 as well as additional stipends of $7,500 for bilingual teachers and $5,000 for Special Education self-contained teachers. 

A new perk for faculty in the school district is the addition of a fall break during the month of October that was added to the 2023-2024 school year calendar. 

Killeen ISD is hiring all of the following positions and more:

  • Classroom teachers
  • Special education employees
  • Bus drivers, aides, custodians
  • Maintenance workers
  • Groundskeepers
  • Nurses
  • Clinic aides
  • Librarians
  • School nutrition workers
  • Bus monitors

At the job fair, on-site interviews and possible offers of employment will all be available for candidates. Those who are interested can also book a virtual interview here

For additional information, visit here

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Happy Happy Birthday!

Before You Leave, Check This Out