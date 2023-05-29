Killeen ISD to host job fair for teaching positions and more

Virtual interviews will also be an option.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is hosting a job fair and will be offering interviews for all teaching positions and more on Thursday, June 1 at Harker Heights High School.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district's hiring team will be at the campus conducting interviews for numerous positions.

At the job fair, you will be able to meet with over 50 campus and department leaders from the school district, and decide if you are a good fit.

Killeen ISD is offering a starting salary of $56,160 for teachers with additional bonuses based on whether or not someone is bilingual or is teaching special education.

Even if you can't make it to the job fair in person, you can reserve a virtual interview time slot here.

To view more information on this event, please visit www.killeenisd.org/jobfair.