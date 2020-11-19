Killeen ISD to offer COVID-19 rapid tests to students, employees

The free virus screenings will start Dec. 3 and will use tests that give results in 15 minutes, the school district said.

KILLEEN, Texas — Students and employees at Killeen ISD will soon be able to get screened for COVID-19 at no cost in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The free testing will begin Thursday, December 3 at the former Nolan Middle School building on 505 Jasper Drive in Killeen, using the entrance on 2nd Street. Testing will be available between 7-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. on regular school days.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic students and staff will be allowed to receive a test. This service is not available to the general public or family members of staff and students.

Appointments can be made online or by phone and will become available as the launch date nears. Students under 18 will need to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian to receive a test. The school district said additional information will be available online.

The screening program will use BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 based on a nasal swab in the nostril. If a student or employee tests positive, the district said they would be advised to see their primary care physician to get a PCR lab-based test, as instructed by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.