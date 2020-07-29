Killeen ISD to start school year August 17

The Killeen Independent School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually for all students on Monday, August 17.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually for all students on Monday, August 17, according to a press release from the district. Killeen ISD said the intent is to provide on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, September 8 for parents who elect that option.

The school district’s shift in March to teaching virtually worked to prepare for the move to an all-virtual start and also places the district in an advantageous position to flex throughout the school year as conditions change the district said.

During the summer, KISD expanded and improved its virtual platforms to operate alongside in-person learning and to allow students to flex between formats.

Students will engage in live-online and recorded lessons from their teachers during normal class times aligned to a normal school schedule. Training on various platforms will be available to students and parents. Attendance, assignments, assessments and grades will be required.

In support of the move to full virtual instruction, the following plans are in place:

All students will have access to instruction designed and delivered by KISD’s trained, highly qualified teachers.

Teachers and other staff will return as scheduled August 4 and dive into 9 days of professional development addressing multiple platforms and technology integration.

KISD will open a technology hotline for students and parents who need assistance with technology and the KISD learning platforms beginning on Monday, August 10.

KISD is planning to host a series of roundtable discussions to answer questions from parents and employees.

Plans are in place to issue devices and internet connectivity as requested and to provide instructional and technical support through videos, tutorials and hotlines for students, parents and staff.

Hotspots will only allow a student to access the learning platform websites outlined by the district.

Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be provided for students who qualify for free and reduced meals and those who opt to purchase meals.

Parents will be able to register students in-person at every campus on July 29-30 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to accept documents, answer questions and assist with enrollment.