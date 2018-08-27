KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will vote Tuesday on a multi-million dollar general fund budget that will include raises for teachers and staff.

The vote on the proposed $387 million budget -- up $9 million from last year -- will fund a 2 percent pay increase for employees of the 26th largest district in the state, Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said.

"It takes us to continue to build strong budgets to get that job done,” Abbott said.

Nearly 70 percent of the money goes to the classroom, which includes teachers and support for teachers. The money will also be spent on counselors, librarians and school buildings.

If approved, the budget will go into effect Sept. 1.

According to Abbott, approving the budget would not create a deficit.

