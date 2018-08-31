KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District released on Friday the first video animation of what will be the largest school ever built in the city.

The district said the $171 million school will help eliminate overcrowding in KISD schools.

The animation features flyover video that shows what the outside and inside of new the High School #6 could look like.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to open in 2022 and is a key component of the school construction and renovation bond program approved by voters in May, the district said.

