KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD School Board voted Tuesday to put a $265 million bond on the ballot in May. The vote from board members was 4-2. The bond is split into 2 propositions.

Proposition A would be a total of $209 million. The money would be split between multiple projects. The funds would go towards two new elementary schools, replacing Harker Heights and Peebles Elementary and renovate Ellison High School.

Breakdown of Proposition A:

New Elementary School #37 and #38: $42 million

New Harker Heights and Peebles Elementary Schools: $45 million

Ellison High School Renovation: $35 million

The second proposition will improve athletic stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker High Schools to allow them to compete at home.

Breakdown of Proposition B:

Stadium improvements: $56 million

The vote for the bond will be on May 2. According to Superintendent Dr. John Craft, the district is the 18th fastest growing in the state. The district said in a release the bond would accommodate future growth.

What tax payers could face?

According to the district, the tax increase to support the bond would be around nine cents.

