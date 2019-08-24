KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen and Killeen Independent School District are emphasizing the importance of school zone safety as kids get ready to head back to classroom by testing the lights before the first day of class.

"On Monday, you're about to see 340 plus buses hitting the roads," Taina Maya with KISD said. "Take note of the signs today."

There are 50 campuses across the district, all with multiple school zones.

This year, 45,000 students are enrolled. Of those students, more than 20,000 will be boarding buses to get to class.

KISD said the district's biggest concern is drivers who ignore stop paddles on the buses, especially on four lane roads without middle barriers.

Maya said the most dangerous moments for students when they are taking the bus are when they enter and leave the bus.

In a statement to 6 News, the Killeen Police Department advised drivers of the cost of ignoring those signs.

"The Killeen Police Department would like to remind motorists to be mindful of school zones and school bus safety as the school year begins. While school was out for the summer, drivers tend to forget the challenges of driving in school zones but now is the time to adjust their driving habits to ensure they aren’t involved in a crash or receive a costly ticket. There will be hundreds of students going to and from school, it’s up to you to keep them safe."

The fine for speeding in a school zone can be more than $400.

"It's really about safety and precaution," Maya said. "This is an important time of the school year for us, so please help us by taking the necessary precautions ahead of time."

