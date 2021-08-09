'I remember it very vividly' | Killeen leaders recall 9/11 attacks in new video

Each leader recalled memories from the tragic day and talked about how they are honoring first responders and service members.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen released a video featuring city leaders remembering the courage and legacy of those who died in the 9/11 attack 20 years ago.

The video features Mayor Jose Segarra, Fire Chief Jim Kubinski and Police Chief Charles Kimble along with officer Derrick Burleson, who was serving in the U.S. Army during the tragedy. Segarra and Kimble also both served in the military before the attacks.

"The second that I saw and processed everything, I knew that firefighters were going to die," Kubinski said.

"They were running the opposite direction that other people were running from and you kind of knew the fate that would happen to them," Kimble said when speaking of the first responders at Ground Zero.

Each leader recalled memories from that day and talked about how they are honoring first responders and service members.

"This just makes you appreciate what they go through just to make sure that we as citizens are taken care of," Segarra said. "They are truly all of our heroes."

Watch the video here:

Additionally, Killeen firefighters participated in a 110-story stair climb remembrance at the Fountain Place in Dallas last weekend, and they will be a part of another 9/11 stair climb at the Wildcat Stadium in Temple at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.