KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Mall management closed the mall Tuesday due to a threat made on social media.

Killeen police did not provide details aside from saying a raid was threatened to take place at the mall.

Police said, "out of concern for the safety of their customers and employees, the Killeen mall management decided to close the mall."

Police said they were following up on leads and asked that if anyone observes suspicious activity to call 911.

