Justin Michael Carrera thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl he met over social media.

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex but it turned out to be a a Bell County Sheriff's Department deputy.

Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor on Aug. 7.

Authorities said he drove from Killeen to Belton to meet who he thought was a girl he met on social media. Deputies arrested him without incident when he arrived.

He was released on $15,000 bond Sunday.