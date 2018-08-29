KILLEEN, Texas — Police are asking for the community’s help finding a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Killeen.

Christopher Alley Lee who was last seen by his roommate Sunday.

A Facebook post asking for information about his whereabouts has been shared on Facebook more than 30,000 times.

Family members said Lee and his roommate got into an argument Sunday night and Lee left their home in a silver SUV. His wallet, phone and glasses were all left at his house, family members said.

Lee’s boss said he did not show up for work Monday morning, which she said is not like him.

Lee is 28 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He's described as having a small frame.

Anyone with information about Christopher Alley Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

