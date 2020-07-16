Killeen man turns himself in, charged with sexual assault of a child after May shooting

Carlos Marece Brown Jr., 27, was charged Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on May 19.

KILLEEN, Texas — Carlos Marece Brown Jr., 27, was charged with sexual assault of a child and a warrant was obtained Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on May 19.

The Killeen Police Department responded to a shooting on May 19 on the 2200 block of Sparrow Road. This is where officers found the 16-year-old girl victim.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered that the deceased victim had inappropriate physical contact with a family member.

On July 15, the case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned that charged Brown.

At about 6:05 p.m., Brown turned himself into the Killeen City Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.