KILLEEN, Texas — Jose Rivera signed up with Aptive Environmental in May 2018. When a company salesperson came to his house and explained their pest control service, Rivera said it seemed like a good deal.

“He said I was going to get service every three months for one, seemed like a good deal,” Rivera said, “He said I was going to pay for services every three months when I get them.”

Rivera said he thought he was setting a service plan where he would pay every time the company came out, not signing a 12-month contract.

He said the salesman never showed him a contract either.

“I signed everything on an iPad. I was just trusting the guy,” Rivera said.

In reality, Rivera had signed a 12-month contract with a $170 cancellation fee. Aptive Environmental Austin branch manager Kristen Minear said Rivera had been sent a contract the same day.

She said the salesman was supposed to go through some of the details on the iPad.

“He’s initialized three different boxes and then signed, and then a second welcome letter was gone over with him before he started, that reiterates this,” Minear said.

Minear also said the salesman was an independent contractor, however, Rivera said the salesman did not go over those points. Later, the company came out to his house in August and left without completing the job, Rivera said.

He said they charged him anyway.

“The guy came, they did nothing, but they charged my bank account,” Rivera said. “He wrote that there were dogs in the backyard.”

Rivera told the company he was not satisfied. He said he was upset that the money was taken, so he was canceling the contract.

The company tried to reschedule, but Rivera refused. He then found out he would be paying them anyway.

“She said, well, if you cancel the contract you have to pay for the cancellation fee,” Rivera said.

Minear told Channel 6 there is technically not a cancellation fee, and that the money Rivera paid is the rest of the cost of the first visit, which was discounted.

It’s important to note he would not have pay it, however, unless he cancels the contract.

The good news for other potential customers: There is actually a law that allows a buyer to cancel a contract signed in door-to-door sales, but only for three days after he signed.

Here's what the law says, according to the Texas Attorney General Website:

The 3-Day Right to Cancel

If your door-to-door transaction is covered by the rules described above, you have a right to cancel the sale within three business days.

In addition to your right to cancel these transactions, the merchant is required by law to provide you notice of your 3-day right to cancel. The merchant must do so by giving you a contract or receipt stating the date of the sale, the name and address of the merchant, and a statement of your right to cancel the contract including an address for sending your cancellation notice.

When the merchant provides a copy of the contract or receipt and the notice of your right to cancel, those documents must be in the same language as that principally used in the sales presentation. For example, if the buyer and the salesperson spoke in Spanish during the sale, the contract must be in Spanish.

Rivera said he wishes he would have had more control as a consumer.

“It’s very unfair to pay for something that you did not receive,” Rivera said.