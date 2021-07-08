x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen him? Killeen man was last seen by family July 28

Lee Tezeno was last seen at his residence in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in Killeen, according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Killeen man. 

Lee Tezeno was last seen by his family on July 28 at his residence in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in Killeen. His family filed a report days later on July 31.

Tezeno is described as a 28-year-old Black man, who is 5' 2" and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair cut in a mohawk style and a goatee. He has three tattoos: one on his left arm that reads "Janice," one of mushrooms on his left calf and a spiderweb on his left forearm. 

Anyone with information on Tezeno's whereabouts is asked to contact KPD at 254-501-8800.

[MISSING PERSON] The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating Lee Tezeno. His family...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Friday, August 6, 2021

Related Articles