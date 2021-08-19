Killeen mayor declares state of disaster for public health emergency

The declaration activates the city's emergency management plan to authorize aid and assistance.

KILLEEN, Texas — A local state of disaster for a public health emergency was declared Thursday for the city of Killeen.

Mayor Jose Segarra signed the declaration, which will need to be approved by the city council. The declaration will remain in effect until Segarra terminates it.

The declaration activates the city's emergency management plan and authorizes aid and assistance, according to the city.

It also authorizes the city to take any necessary actions to promote health and suppress the COVID-19 virus including but not limited to quarantining patients, establishing quarantine stations, as well as testing stations, vaccination stations and emergency hospitals.

It also allows the city to insure compliance for those who do not comply with the City’s rules and directives.

The declaration comes just days after the city launched a vaccine campaign giving citizens the ability to text GETVAX to 438829 for a list of places to get the vaccine.