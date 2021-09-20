Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

Two local Latino organizations will be presented with a proclamation at the event open to the community on Sept. 21.

KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception at Killeen City Hall on Sept. 21.

The event will take place in the city hall foyer on the first floor and the community is invited to attend. Both the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce - Central Texas and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will receive an official proclamation, according to a release from the city.

The national theme of this year's Hispanic Heritage Month is "Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope."

"The City of Killeen looks forward to celebrating the gifts of the Hispanic culture through its rich heritage, deep sense of community and family, and appreciation for all contributions that make this country what it is today," a city spokesperson said in the release.