Killeen Mayor recognizes local organizations as they prepare festivities for MLK weekend

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra recognized several local organizations who will be hosting The Dream Weekend: Keeping the Dream Alive event on MLK weekend.

From Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17 the organizations will host local celebrations around the community.

The MLK-themed activities include an MLK Peace March that begins at City Hall, a Culture on the Square entertainment event in Historic Downtown, the StepUp Fest, a poetry contest, a brunch and virtual events.

The Innovation Black Chamber, the NAACP- Killeen branch, Village United, Enclave Killeen, So Natural, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.’s Kappa Sigma Lambda chapter were among those that were recognized.

The mayor says he wants those who can, to participate in the festivities.

“We want to say thank you for all that you do within our community and thank you for uniting and coming together,” Segarra said. “I encourage everybody that lives in our city to be a part of these festivities and recognize that great organizations are putting this on.”

Ronnie Russell, President of the Innovation Black Chamber believes these events and festivities will help inspire those and honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.