Family searching for Killeen man who has been missing for nearly 8 months

Michael Havekost's family continues to search for him after he was reported missing Sept. 14, 2020.

KILLEEN, Texas — Michael Havekost was last seen on Sept.4, 2020 and was reported missing on September 14.

Havekost was staying at the Day N Night Inn off of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. His sister, Sarah Holley, said she went to check on him on September 7. After not hearing from him that day or a week later, she filed the missing persons report.

“I hope he’s just lost somewhere and we’ll figure out his way back. He's familiar with Facebook and Instagram and he hasn’t been on any of those,” she said.

Havekost has a developmental delay but is high functioning. The Killeen Police Department describes him as a white man, 5'8" tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Holley started a Facebook group called "Find Mike" and is hopeful that Texas Equuesearch will step in and assist Killeen police with the search.

She said she believes there is a possibility that someone with poor intentions convinced her brother to come with them and he might be in another state or country at this point.