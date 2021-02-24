Missing woman hasn't been heard from in 3 weeks, police say

Killeen police say Samantha Maria Swirynsky was reported missing on Feb. 21, but her family hasn't heard from her since around Feb. 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing Feb. 21.

Police say Samantha Maria Swirynsky, 41, last spoke with family around Feb. 1, now three weeks ago.

Swirynsky is described by police as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is reportedly five feet and two inches tall, and weighs about 117 pounds.