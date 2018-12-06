A Killeen mother is honoring her son by finishing something he never had the chance to.

Rachael Roberson just earned a business degree as a way to honor her son Mitchell Jaudon who was murdered three years ago. Jaudon was shot and killed at AA Lane Park in August of 2015, there have been no arrests in the case.

"As a mother, I felt as if something had just been ripped from me," Roberson said.

Roberson advocated for safety lights at the park where Jaudon was killed and spoke out against gun violence, but for her it wasn't enough. After her son's death Roberson got news that Jaudon had just passed his GED allowing him to further his education, but because he was no longer here his mother stepped in to finish the journey.

"I had to have an outlet, there was nothing that I could physically do with the adrenaline and the pain and the shock that was trying to overtake my body," Roberson said.

Roberson enrolled in Columbia Southern University, she spent two years earning her business degree for her son and plans to continue until she earns her doctorate.

"I had to say am I going to be bitter or angry that he didn't get to see that his hard work paid off, what am I going to do? I felt like I am his mom, he's a part of me and I'm a part of him so I'm going to do it for him," said Roberson.

Doing all she can to ensure Jaudon's life and legacy will live on.

Roberson says Columbia Southern University has agreed to call both her and her sons name during the graduation ceremony in October.

If you have any information about Jaudon's murder contact the Killeen Police Department.

