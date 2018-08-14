KILLEEN — A Killeen mother is looking for answers from the local authorities after her eight month old son, Jayse, died in a babysitter's care back in July. Ciara Robinson met with investigators on Monday for an update on the case.

"It's not getting the attention it deserves," Robinson said.

Dozens of family and friends held a demonstration in the parking lot saying they wanted to shed light on the investigation. Robinson said authorities are allegedly looking into charges other than neglect for the babysitter.

"My next step is to keep pushing and keep asking questions," said Robinson.

Killeen Police say they are waiting on the medical examiner form to confirm the cause of death and that the form is taking the standard amount of time.

