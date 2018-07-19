Killeen — Killeen mother Ciara Robinson is speaking out Wednesday night, she says her 8 month old son Jayse died while in the care of his babysitter. The Killeen Police Department's Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Robinson says a long time family friend was watching Jayse Monday afternoon at her own home. Robinson says the babysitter put Jayse to sleep in her bed surrounded by pillows, the babysitter then left for some time. When the woman returned to check on the baby, Robinson says the woman told her Jayse wasn't moving and was foaming at the mouth.

Police say CPR was performed, Jayse was then rushed to Seton Hospital but didn't survive. Robinson says doctors told her Jayse suffocated and now she wants the babysitter held accountable.

"They said it was a slow death that he could not breath and it was not fast. It could've been prevented, he didn't have to die, she was neglectful. She needs to go to jail and she needs to be brought to justice because it isn't fair. I trusted her with my son. I lost my baby and she still has all her children so it's very frustrating," said Robinson.

Channel 6 tracked down the babysitter in question who we are not naming, the woman says she's cooperating with investigators.

"I don't have anything to say this is an ongoing investigation. I'm not going to have my words misconstrued. I already know you got the side of the story from the mother that should be enough. I'm not trying to be disrespectful I've been more than cooperative with everyone involved," said the babysitter.

The babysitter refused to comment further.

Robinson urges parents to do their research when seeking out child care providers.

"I want parents to be aware, when you're trying to cut costs and use a family friend or at home daycare just check it out and make sure it's ok," said Robinson.

Robinson plans to continue her push for justice in hopes to prevent a similar tragedy.

"I just don't want anyone else going through what I'm going through and having to bury their child," said Robinson.

Killeen police say it's too early to determine if criminal charges will be filed as they just began the investigation.

Home Going Services will be held on Friday July 20th at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist from 6-8pm, there will be a balloon release after. Loved ones ask those in attendance to wear gray or teal.

The family has set up a go fund me to help with funeral expenses. Donate here

