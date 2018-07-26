Killeen — Tisha Baldwin, the mother of a Killeen man who went missing and then turned up dead a few days later, is speaking out Wednesday night. Baldwin's son 21 year old Hasson Lindsey Jr. was shot and killed during a confusing crime spree that involved a shooting, car chase and foot chase that spanned two cities on July 11th.

"His life mattered to a lot of people and it's just not fair for them to take him away from us like that," said Baldwin.

Baldwin reported Lindsey missing to police on July 14th, he was last seen by loved ones on July 10th. Three days later on July 17th police found Lindsey shot to death lying in a ditch.

"I recognized him by his tattoos, his face was unrecognizable," said Baldwin.

But how did Lindsey get in that ditch? According to an arrest affidavit Raymond McKinnon, 26, of Oklahoma had Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, both of Killeen, drive him to a meet up with Lindsey to get some cash on July 11th. Once in the car Boyd told police Mckinnon pointed a gun at Lindsey and told him to leave his stuff and get out. According to the affidavit, the two men began shooting at each other and Lindsey was killed. McKinnon was also shot but he survived. Police say Mckinnon then told Boyd to drive to a rural area of Bell County where they dumped Lindsey's body.

"I can't describe the pain, it feels like a stab in my heart that's not going to go away," said Baldwin.

That same day, Temple police pulled the car over for speeding. Mckinnon hopped out, said he'd been shot, then he passed out. Boyd and Sommerville sped away from the scene but were caught after a short chase. Mckinnon was taken to the hospital however the affidavit says an unknown man and woman checked him out the next day without consulting with doctors. Mckinnon even had an IV bag still attached to him. Police would eventually track McKinnon to his home state of Oklahoma where he was arrested on July 18th.

"Justice has not been completely served but it will be because God sees all. Everything that's been said and done will come to light," said Baldwin.

Baldwin says laying her son to rest was the hardest thing she's ever been through, but she's leaning on her family and a higher power to make it through.

"I don't want my son to be another statistic," said Baldwin.

Hopeful her son who she describes as a friend, musician and soon to be father, won't be forgotten.

"His legacy will live on within us," says Baldwin.

Mckinnon was arrested and charged with Lindsey's murder, his bond was set at one million dollars.

Boyd was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, while Sommerville was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

