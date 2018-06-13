One man was airlifted to Scott and White Hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday morning in Killeen.

Killeen police said the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons as he was heading westbound on Interstate 14 near Rosewood Drive. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:40 a.m.

All westbound traffic was blocked to allow a Life Flight helicopter to land and transport the male to Scott and White in serious condition.

Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

