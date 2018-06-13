One man was air lifted to Scott and White Hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle Friday morning in Killeen.

Killeen police say that the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons as he was heading westbound on Interstate 14 near Rosewood Drive. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:40 a.m.

All westbound traffic was blocked to allow a Life Flight helicopter to land and transport the male to Scott and White. His condition is unknown at this time.

Motorcyclist flown to local hospital after crash. 01 / 02 01 / 02

© 2018 KCEN