Killeen Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball to retire next February

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced Thursday that Judge Mark Kimball, presiding judge of Killeen's Municipal Court, will retire in February 2022.

Judge Kimball was first sworn in on Feb 24, 2014 and said he has enjoyed his time working for the city.

"What I've liked most is working with world-class team members who made my job easy," Kimball said in a release.

City leaders commended Kimball's commitment to excellence.

“Judge Kimball brought a unique perspective to the Killeen Municipal Court of Record,” Luevada Posey, Executive Director for the Municipal Court said in the release. “The type of judge he chose to be was greatly influenced by his years spent as an Assistant District Attorney. His love and respect for the law was evident on and off the bench. In every decision he made, his intent was clear— be fair, be just and act with dignity. He achieved this without question.”

“We are proud of Judge Kimball’s work and don’t like to see him leave, but certainly wish him the best in his retirement,” Mayor Segarra added.

Kimball’s last day will be Feb. 23, 2022 and City Council makes the selection for the next judge.

One contribution Kimball will remember most was his service to youth.