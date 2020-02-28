KILLEEN, Texas — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Killeen Thursday to honor the city's history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and new mural dedication.

The mural stretches across Gray St. and honors people like Jackie Robinson and Elvis Presley, as well as familiar places around the city.

Close to 60 people came out to see the artwork, including many city leaders.

Veteran Joe Perez is the artist who said it took him two weeks to complete the mural. He said he hopes his art encourages more people to get involved and appreciate the city.

"Art has always been a tool that can change behavior and can inform the public on the positive things in the community. I plan to retire here so I want to do my part to give back," Perez said.

While Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said when it comes to cleaning up the streets and creating community pride, this is a step in the right direction.

"I think the downtown of any city is the identity of that city and the things that are going on today are just creating that positive identity that we as Killeen citizens and everybody in Killeen wants," Segarra said.

Everyone hopes a look back on the past can help shape the city's future. Six more murals by Perez will be created and go up around Killeen sometime within the next two years.

