Killeen NAACP hosts candidate forum for city, school board hopefuls

KILLEEN, Texas — The May election is less than a month away and the Killeen chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is preparing voters with the information they need to make informed decisions before heading to the polls.
Fourteen candidates running for races in the city greeted voters at Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church located at 1002 Jefferis Avenue. They also answered questions in a panel-based forum.
The event was moderated by Harker Heights High Seniors Jonathan Coleman and Donald Bentley, III. Teacher staff shortages, special education, and district funding were topics for Killeen ISD hopefuls. Separately, council and mayoral candidates spoke on why they should be elected, city problems and if council members deserve pay for their service.
Candidates who participated in the forum are:
KILLEEN ISD PLACE 1 - Brenda J. Adams
KILLEEN ISD PLACE 2 - Susan M. Jones
KILLEEN ISD PLACE 3 - Oliver Mintz
Lenna Barr (sent message)
KILLEEN MAYOR - Patsy Bracey
Holly A. Teel
James Everard
Debbie Nash-King
KILLEEN CITY COUNCIL MEMBER-AT-LARGE
Melissa Brown
Joseph Segarra
Ken Wilkerson
Leo J. Gukeisen
Rick Williams
Ramon Alvarez
Early voting for the election starts April 25th and goes through May 2nd. The local election is May 7th.
For more information on the upcoming election, you can visit the city's website and stick with 6 News for election night coverage.
Also on KCENTV.com: