Killeen NAACP hosts candidate forum for city, school board hopefuls

Fourteen candidates spoke to potential voters about varying issues affecting local community and why they should be elected into office

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The May election is less than a month away and the Killeen chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is preparing voters with the information they need to make informed decisions before heading to the polls.

Fourteen candidates running for races in the city greeted voters at Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church located at 1002 Jefferis Avenue. They also answered questions in a panel-based forum.

The event was moderated by Harker Heights High Seniors Jonathan Coleman and Donald Bentley, III. Teacher staff shortages, special education, and district funding were topics for Killeen ISD hopefuls. Separately, council and mayoral candidates spoke on why they should be elected, city problems and if council members deserve pay for their service.

Candidates who participated in the forum are:

KILLEEN ISD PLACE 1 - Brenda J. Adams

KILLEEN ISD PLACE 2 - Susan M. Jones

KILLEEN ISD PLACE 3 - Oliver Mintz

Lenna Barr (sent message)

KILLEEN MAYOR - Patsy Bracey

Holly A. Teel

James Everard

Debbie Nash-King

KILLEEN CITY COUNCIL MEMBER-AT-LARGE

Melissa Brown

Joseph Segarra

Ken Wilkerson

Leo J. Gukeisen

Rick Williams

Ramon Alvarez

Early voting for the election starts April 25th and goes through May 2nd. The local election is May 7th.

For more information on the upcoming election, you can visit the city's website and stick with 6 News for election night coverage.