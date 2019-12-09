KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is the fifth best place to live in Texas, according to a new ranking released by U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News ranked the analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas to rank the best places to live across the nation based on a calculation involving job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration.

"Killeen is a relatively affordable metro area, with residents spending just over 22.67% of the median annual household income on living expenses," the report said. "The Killeen area also benefits from an unemployment rate of 4%, which is about the same as the national unemployment rate of 3.9%. Still, people are leaving the metro area – Killeen decreased in population by 0.64% due to net migration between 2013 and 2017."

On the national list, Killeen ranked 101, putting it 67 spots behind Texas' fourth best city, No. 34 San Antonio.

The title of best city in Texas (and in America) was given to Austin.

No. 21 Dallas-Fort Worth and No. 30 Houston were dubbed the second and third best Texas cities to live in respectively.

In the top-ten behind Killeen were Corpus Christi, Beaumont, El Paso, McAllen and Brownsville.

